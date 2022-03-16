HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s Facebook page, they have issued a silver alert for 45-year-old Tammy Lynn Hicks of Corinth, Miss, in Alcorn County. Authorities described Hicks as a White female, four feet nine inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Tammy Lynn Hicks, Photo courtesy of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations reported that Hicks was last seen on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Capitol Street at the Greyhound Station in Hinds County on a bus going to Memphis, Tenn.

According to Hicks’ family members, she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Authorities asked if anyone has information regarding Hicks’ location, contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at (662)-286-5521.