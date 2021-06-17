Sentencing delayed for Moss Point ex-mayor and his wife

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Sentencing has been delayed for a former Mississippi mayor and his wife. Mario King was elected mayor of Moss Point in 2017.

He resigned in February of this year, after he and his wife, Natasha King, each pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge.

Prosecutors said the couple raised money for mental health programs in schools but spent it on themselves for expenses that included car payments and the purchase of a pet dog.

Sentencing was scheduled for Thursday. But, Mario King’s attorney said in court papers this week that a presentencing reports shows the former mayor is accused of mortgage fraud in Texas.