Second military explosive found at recycling center

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a second round of military ordnance was found at a Mississippi recycling center where a worker died when another one exploded earlier in the week.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department says an an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Fort Polk, Louisiana, was called to Jarrell Recycling in Ellisville after an explosive was discovered.

The group will investigate the munition, render it safe and search for additional ordnance at the site.

The explosive was found two days after a worker died when another device exploded at the business on Wednesday.