Report: Till slaying still being investigated 65 years later

FILE – This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago teen, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The Justice Department is continuing its investigation into the killing of Till, the Black teenager whose slaying 65 years ago in Mississippi sparked outrage and illustrated the brutality of racism in the segregated South. (AP Photo, File)

(AP) — The Justice Department is continuing its investigation into the killing of Emmett Till, the Black teenager whose slaying 65 years ago in Mississippi sparked outrage and illustrated the brutality of racism in the segregated South.

The department’s latest report on civil rights cold cases lists three investigations dating back decades that were closed because witnesses or suspects have died, leads went nowhere or cases were too old to prosecute.

But the Till case isn’t among them. A family member says relatives know the case is still open but don’t have any other details.

Two white men were acquitted of killing the 14-year-old Till after he whistled at a white woman in 1955.