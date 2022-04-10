GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — The remains of a soldier killed during World War II have been returned to his Mississippi community after nearly 80 years. Pvt. Andrew Ladner was laid to rest Saturday at Wolf River Cemetery in Gulfport. Ladner was killed in November 1942 in New Guinea.

The 30-year-old was part of the 126th infantry regiment that was assigned to cut off Japanese supply and communication lines. He was initially buried by his unit. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Ladner’s remains were identified in July 2021.

His name is on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery. A rosette will be put there to indicate he was found.