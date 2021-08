NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say the remains of an infant have been discovered inside a storage unit in a Mississippi city.

WLBT-TV reports that the body was found Wednesday evening in Natchez. Adams County Coroner James Lee says the baby’s remains were inside a box filled with towels.

The body was sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson.

Lee said investigators will seek to determine the baby’s gender, and see whether DNA left behind could lead to a suspect.