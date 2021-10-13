Reeves: Work still happening on medical marijuana proposal

FILE – In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter’s question during a news briefing regarding Mississippi’s COVID-19 response in Jackson, Miss. Reeves says he’s working with legislative leaders on details about how the state will pay for a proposed medical marijuana program. The Republican governor said Wednesday, Sept. 29, that he will call lawmakers to the Capitol for a special session “sooner rather than later.” (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he and legislative leaders are continuing to make changes in a proposal to create a medical marijuana program. The Republican said Tuesday that he still intends to call a special legislative session on the topic, but he does not know when. House and Senate leaders want to enact a medical marijuana program to replace an initiative voters approved in November.

State Supreme Court justices overturned the initiative in May when they ruled that Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated and unworkable. Reeves says he’s “very interested” in Mississippi limiting medical marijuana’s content of TCH, the compound that produces a high.