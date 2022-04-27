JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has vetoed part of a budget bill for the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The Republican says he objects to spending $50 million in public money for improvements to the adult hospital in Jackson. Reeves issued the partial veto Tuesday.

Medical center leaders declined to comment Wednesday. Legislators specified the $50 million would come from Mississippi’s pandemic recovery money from the federal government.

Reeves says taxpayers should not further subsidize UMMC because that could hurt competing hospitals. The governor has also criticized UMMC’s contract dispute with BlueCross & BlueShield of Mississippi.