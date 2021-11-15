Reeves touts conservative talking points in budget pitch

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- Grambling State University has announced they have fired their head football coach. According to the school, head coach, Broderick Fobbs has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately. The school says they will move the Linebackers and Special Teams Coordinator Terrence Graves into the head coach position for the 48th Annual Bayou Classic.

“Earlier today, I informed head coach Broderick Fobbs of my decision to make a change in leadership of our football program,” Treyvean Scott, GSU Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics said. “Broderick Fobbs is one of the finest human beings I have had the pleasure to meet in this industry and he has been a tremendous role model and mentor to our young men. We appreciate his many years of service to our university and wish both him and his family nothing but the best. Consistent with our values as an institution, he deserves the utmost respect from the Grambling State University Tiger family throughout this transition.”