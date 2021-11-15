Reeves touts conservative talking points in budget pitch

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ proposed budget for the upcoming year includes money for teacher pay raises, a water and sewer improvement grant program and to eliminate the state income tax. The Republican governor on Monday also used his recently released spending plan as an opportunity to promote several conservative political talking points.
He wants to increase the number of police officers in the state, ban critical race theory and remove names from Mississippi’s voter rolls. The next state budget year begins July 1. In addition to the usual budget process, Mississippi leaders will be charged with deciding what to do with $1.8 billion in federal relief funds.