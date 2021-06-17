Private school lays off teachers as owners face charges

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A private school in the Mississippi Delta has laid off all of its teachers and is searching for a buyer as its current owners are facing federal fraud charges.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that North New Summit School administrators sent an email to parents Wednesday to tell them about the layoffs.

New Summit School also has a campus in Jackson. The schools are facing uncertainty after Nancy New and her son, Zachary New, were indicted on federal fraud charges in March.

The indictment accuses their company, New Learning Resources Inc., of fraudulently obtaining more than $2 million from the state from 2017 to 2020.