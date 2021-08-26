Police: Mississippi woman illegally takes $34K in benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman has been arrested for illegally receiving more than $34,000 in food benefits, state officials said.

Investigators with the Mississippi Department of Human Services, in a news release Wednesday, said 36-year-old Tiffany Combest, of Laurel, received an over-issuance of SNAP benefits for multiple children who were no longer living with her.

Combest is being held on $5,000 bond in the Jones County jail. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.