National Guard helping with COVID-19 response to withdraw

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about his policy priorities and the state’s coronavirus pandemic response during his State of the State speech on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, on the south steps of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The more than 1,500 Mississippi National Guard members who have been working throughout the state over the course of the coronavirus pandemic to help with COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and other initiatives are being withdrawn next month.

Gov. Tate Reeves said Mississippi will be ceasing all operations with the guard on July 15. The governor also announced that he would be lifting the COVID-19 state of emergency order August 15.

While all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the state of emergency order has remained in place to ensure that members of the National Guard continue to be paid while stationed in Mississippi.