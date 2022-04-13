NATCHEZ, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The Natchez Police Department says they have made arrest after a roll over accident on Melrose Avenue. According to officers, they were called to Melrose Ave. on February 8, 2022 for a rollover accident.

According to police, when they arrived on the scene they found three individuals who had all been ejected from the vehicle lying in the roadway. Police tell us the AMR paramedics pronounced Lakedra Thomas, 26, dead at the scene. Police tell us the other two were taken to a local hospital for treatment and then taken by helicopter to another hospital for more treatment.

Investigators tell us they were given information that says Charles Mason, 32, was the driver of the vehicle. Police tell us Mason’s blood alcohol level was over the legal limit. Mason has been charged with a DUI Resulting in Death, a DUI Causing Serious Bodily Harm, and a Probation Violation. Police say Mason is being held without bond until he is arraignment.