Natchez man charged with Attempted Murder

NATCHEZ, MS. (KTVE/KARD) — Natchez Police Department says they have arrested a man accused of Attempted Murder.

According to police, they were called out to the home of Demetric McKnight and Jamie Hollins around 8:15 p.m. on June 13, 2021.

Police say McKnight and Hollins were involved in a verbal altercation and Watts Avenue in Natchez. According to police, McKnight shot Hollins during the fight.

Hollins was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson, according to police.

The Natchez Police Department detectives served McKnight with a search warrant for his home where they say they found 23.8 grams of marijuana and they arrested and charged him with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

McKnight is being held on a $250,000 bond. No word on Hollis’ condition.