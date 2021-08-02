Movie filmed in Vicksburg will feature local sites and faces

Flood water barriers and a running pump are used to keep the area surrounding the Vicksburg, Miss., river front murals dry, as the water begins to flood some subdivisions and some homes in the city, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A movie called “My Stolen Life” is filming in Vicksburg, Mississippi — a city with a wide view of the Mississippi River. The Vicksburg Post reported the movie is for the Lifetime network. It is about twin sisters who have endured a traumatic situation. One becomes a famous writer and the other is driven mad.

“My Stolen Life” features several Vicksburg landmarks and some local faces. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones plays herself in one scene. Filming locations include the B.B. Club, Vicksburg’s riverfront murals and downtown area and the antebellum home Anchuca.