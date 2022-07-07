JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s abortion ‘trigger’ law went into effect on Thursday, July 7.

The state’s only abortion clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organization (JWHO), will no longer perform abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

The Pink House was open on Thursday to see patients for medical checkups.

Dr. Cheryl Hamlin, who travels from Boston to Jackson to perform abortions, said, “I think when I first started coming down here, it was exciting. I felt like I was doing something kind of rogue and never expected this day back then. I thought I would do it for a couple of years then pass it on to somebody else.”

Protesters from both sides of the abortion debate were outside the clinic on Thursday.

“He (God) called me to do this. He called me to do this about 38 years ago. I was here when this place was opened. The first day it was open, 27 years ago, and it was just a calling from God to come out here and try to intervene, try to talk to ladies and save as many babies as we could,” said Doug Lane, who opposes abortion.

Governor Tate Reeves tweeted about the ‘trigger’ law taking effect. He said, “Today we wake up in a state where the church doors are open and the abortion clinic’s doors are closed. All the Glory to God the Father! Amen!”

As the debate continues within the law community, there is some pushback in Mississippi. Two district attorneys, including Hinds County D.A. Jody Owens, said they will not prosecute anyone who provides or seeks abortions.