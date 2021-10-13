Mississippi works to offer driver’s license in digital form

FILE – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delivers his State of the State speech on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Congress just sweetened the incentives for states to extend Medicaid insurance coverage to more low-income adults, but the dozen Republican-controlled states that have spent years resisting expanding the programs have no plans to change course now. Gov. Reeves says he’s not going for it, noting that his stance was a major issue in his 2019 campaign. His GOP primary opponents supported a plan to expand, with the state’s share being paid for by hospitals and a fee of up to $20 a month for people who signed up. He opposed it, even as the Mississippi Hospital Association said it could bring up to 19,000 jobs to the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is developing a way for people to have their driver’s license, vaccination card and other state-issued documents available in a smartphone wallet. Commissioner of Public Safety Sean Tindell said Tuesday that the digital driver’s license, or mobile ID, could be available as soon as November.

Tindell said people would have the option of an electronic driver’s license or sticking with a plastic card. He says that during traffic stops, officers could get information more quickly by getting access to an electronic license. He says hunting and fishing licenses could be added later. Louisiana has had a driver’s license app since 2018.