Mississippi woman sentenced for embezzling $300K-plus

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman who supported a shopping addiction by embezzling $303,000 from her employer will serve five years on probation for her crime.

The Sun Herald reports Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced 37-year-old Elizabeth Rose O’Neil to 20 years in prison, but suspended the prison sentence, gave her probation and ordered her to make full restitution.

O’Neil pleaded guilty to a felony charge of embezzlement in January 2020.

She admitted stealing between $1,400 to $1,600 a week from 2012 to 2017 while working as a bookkeeper at a construction company in Biloxi.

