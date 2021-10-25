Mississippi surpasses 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The state of Mississippi has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday that 10,024 people have died of COVID-19 or its complications in the state, which has a population of around 3 million.

The state reported its first coronavirus-related death on March 19, 2020. Around 70% of people who have died were at least 65 years old. Around 39% were Black and around 57% were white. Close to 25% of all people who died had hypertension. Nine of those killed by the virus were children and 15 were pregnant women.