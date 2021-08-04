Mississippi sheriff dies after testing positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The sheriff of Mississippi’s largest county has died, almost two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak of the illness at a jail he oversaw.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department says an ambulance was sent to the home of Sheriff Lee Vance on Wednesday morning and he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s department Capt. Tyree Jones also confirmed the information to WLBT-TV.

The sheriff’s office announced July 23 that Vance had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine at home.

It was not immediately known whether that illness caused his death. Vance worked in law enforcement more than 30 years.