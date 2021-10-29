Mississippi sets date for state’s 1st execution since 2012

This undated photo provided by the Mississippi Department of Corrections shows David Neal Cox. The Mississippi Supreme Court has set a Nov. 17, 2021, execution date for an inmate who withdrew his appeals. David Neal Cox pleaded guilty in September 2012 to shooting his wife Kim in May 2010 in the town of Shannon, sexually assaulting her daughter in front of her, and watching Kim Cox die as police negotiators and relatives pleaded for her life. (Mississippi Department of Corrections via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme has set a Nov. 17 execution date for an inmate who withdrew his appeals. Mississippi has not had an execution since 2012, and it had six that year. David Neal Cox pleaded guilty in September 2012 to shooting his wife Kim in May 2010 in the town of Sherman.

Prosecutors said he sexually assaulted her daughter in front of her and watched Kim Cox die as police negotiators and relatives pleaded for her life. A jury sentenced him to death. The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed a circuit judge’s ruling that Cox is mentally competent to give up his appeals.