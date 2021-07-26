Mississippi sees big jump in COVID-19 positive test results

Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs and COVID-19 clinical response leader at the University of Mississippi Medical School, holds on to the face mask he wears while on campus as he explains at a news conference, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Jackson, Miss., that the implementation of the new COVID-19 vaccination policy, which encourages all employees, students and anyone who works or learns in a UMMC facility or clinic to get fully vaccinated, or wear a N95 face mask all the time, was developed in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Mississippi State Department of Health recommendations. The changes will go into effect July 26, 2021 and will be phased in over three months, beginning with managers/supervisors, followed by direct-patient-care employees. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi health officials say the state is seeing its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in months as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread.

The state is also experiencing a sharp increase in the percentage of positive tests. The department says Monday that 3,608 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Mississippi from Friday through Sunday.

The increase in cases is happening as some schools are starting classes and as thousands of people are gathering for the Neshoba County Fair.

Mississippi has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the nation, although vaccinations increased last week.