Mississippi repairs, reopens highway that collapsed in Ida

Mississippi Department of Transportation workers look at the deep hole on Mississippi Highway 26 in the Crossroads community, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when seven vehicles plunged, one after another, into the deep hole on the dark rural two-lane highway, which collapsed after Hurricane Ida blew through Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Vehicle debris are mixed with torn road sections of Mississippi Highway 26, in the Crossroads community, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when seven vehicles plunged, one after another, into the deep hole on the dark rural two-lane highway, which collapsed after Hurricane Ida blew through Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has finished repairing section of highway that collapsed during torrential rainfall brought by Hurricane Ida. The part of state Highway 26 reopened Wednesday near Lucedale. Two people were killed and nine were injured Aug. 30 as seven vehicles plunged into a deep pit that opened up on the dark, rural stretch of road.

One of the injured people died in a hospital Sept. 11. The Mississippi Department of Transportation awarded a $1.8 million repair contract in October. Transportation Commissioner Tom King says a construction company met the department’s goal of getting the highway back open safely and quickly.