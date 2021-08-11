Mississippi opening field hospital amid surge of COVID cases

Jay McCullough of Mississippi Tent, arranges tent poles onto a “tent ox” mover as a team of event specialists start to convert a parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center into a field hospital, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. The current wave of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is overburdening the hospital, causing them to make the conversion to a temporary field hospital, capable of handling 50 beds. In addition, the Level 1 trauma care facility is receiving temporary federal medical personnel to augment the Medical Center’s staff. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will open a 50-bed field hospital and the federal government will send medical professionals to help treat patients as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Many hospitals face a crunch for space and staffing, and Mississippi has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation.

Officials on Wednesday said the field hospital should open by Friday in a parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

A tent awaits is partially assembled in a University of Mississippi Medical Center garage, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, as the conversion of the parking facility into a field hospital begins in Jackson, Miss. The current wave of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is overburdening the hospital, causing them to make the conversion, capable of handling 50 beds. In addition, the Level 1 trauma care facility is receiving temporary federal medical personnel to augment the Medical Center’s staff. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

That will help with an influx of patients, including those transferred from smaller hospitals.

The head of University Medical Center, Dr. LouAnn Woodward, says vaccination is the way to get the surge of cases under control.