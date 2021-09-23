Mississippi negotiators reach proposal on medical marijuana

  FILE - In this Monday, June 28, 2021 file photo, State Senator Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, left, asks a question during a hearing of the Mississippi Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee on medical marijuana at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi House and Senate negotiators say they agreed on a proposed medical marijuana program. Leaders are expected to ask Republican Gov. Tate Reeves to call the Legislature into session to put the plan into law. The announcement Thursday comes months after the state Supreme Court tossed out a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved last November.

Justices found problems with the initiative process. The new proposal would allow cities and counties to opt out of allowing medical marijuana growing sites, processors and dispensaries. But, local residents could petition for an election to reverse that decision. The plan would limit how much medical marijuana a patient could receive each month.

