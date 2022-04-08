GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Mississippi man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for producing a video of a minor engaging in sexually explicit behavior. According to court documents, 29-year-old Joshua Stockstill, of Picayune, enticed a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct with his cell phone in November 2018.

Stockstill was a sergeant with the Picayune Police Department and identified as the producer of the video. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said in a news release Thursday that Stockstill also was ordered to pay a $10,000 fee under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.