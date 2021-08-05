Mississippi man and grandson die in crash of vintage plane

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman and his grandson died in the crash of a vintage single-engine airplane in a wooded area northeast of Starkville.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt says Gary Dedeaux and 13-year-old Luke Reed were pronounced dead at the scene.

Dedeaux took off from the city airport in West Point, Mississippi, on Wednesday afternoon flying a T-6. The crash occurred about 30 minutes later.

Dedeaux was an experienced pilot and owner of two pawn shops. Reed was an eighth-grader at Oak Hill Academy in West Point.

