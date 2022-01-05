Mississippi Lieutenant Governor tests positive for COVID-19

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann tells reporters Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, that the state should provide health insurance for working people, but sharply rebuffed a question about expanding Medicaid, at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., following the start of the latest Legislative Session, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has tested positive for COVID-19 after the opening day of a legislative session when Hosemann and many other people were walking around the Capitol without wearing masks. A news release from his office says the 74-year-old has no symptoms and has been double vaccinated and boosted.

Briggs Hopson, R-Vicksburg, left, and David Blount, D-Jackson confer following adjournment at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Lawmakers of both chambers met quickly and adjourned on the first day the 90-day session. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Steve Azar, a Mississippi country music singer, songwriter, and producer acknowledges the applause of lawmakers in the House Chamber during the opening session of the Legislature at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, right, greets Rep. Charles Young, D-Meridian, prior to the start of the 90-day session at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rep. Loyd (Rob) Roberson, R-Starkville, signals Speaker Philip Gunn as the body adjourns on the first day of the 90-day legislative session at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Republican Representatives Scott Bounds of Philadelphia, left, Sam Mims of McComb, second from left, Stacey Wilkes of Picayune, second from right, and Karl Oliver of Winona, stand at attention during the singing of the National Anthem to start the latest session of the Legislature, in the House Chamber at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Visitors to the House Chamber’s gallery at the Mississippi State Capitol, not required to follow COVID-19 protocol by social distancing with an open seat between each other, watch legislators, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Lawmakers began the 90-day legislative session at noon. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

He’s quarantining for five days and notifying those who may have been exposed. The three-month legislative session began at noon Tuesday, with Hosemann presiding over the Senate. Hosemann was tested Tuesday afternoon after learning he had been exposed to someone with COVID-19. He received his test results Wednesday.