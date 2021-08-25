Mississippi legislators revive talk of erasing income tax

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some Mississippi legislators are renewing an effort to eliminate the state income tax. A proposal failed earlier this year because of concerns about draining budgets for schools, roads and other services.
Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn is leading the effort. He says Wednesday that phasing out the state income tax could help Mississippi attract new businesses and new residents.
Democratic Sen. Hob Bryan opposes the effort. Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the nation. Bryan says the state has “crumbling” roads and widespread problems with water and sewer systems.