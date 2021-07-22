Mississippi lawmakers work toward medical marijuana program

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi lawmakers are continuing to work on proposals to create a medical marijuana program, two months after the state Supreme Court invalidated one that voters had approved.

Republican Sen. Kevin Blackwell of Southaven and Republican Rep. Lee Yancey of Brandon are the lead negotiators.

State Senator Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, left, asks a question during a hearing of the Mississippi Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee on medical marijuana, Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Yancey says a House bill would be similar to Initiative 65, which voters approved in November. It would allow medical marijuana use by people with debilitating conditions.

Initiative 65 was overturned by the state Supreme Court in May. Justices ruled that Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated and that 65 was not properly on the ballot.