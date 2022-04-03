JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators are returning to the Capitol with hopes of finishing their 2022 session.

After the weekend off, they gather again Monday. They still need to finish passing a state budget for the year that begins July 1. The state-funded portion of the budget will be more than $6.2 billion.

Sen. Juan Barnett, D-Heidelberg, left, welcomes Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves to the chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Friday, April 1, 2022. A number of lawmakers greeted the governor as he dropped by to observe the body in session. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Sen. Jenifer Branning, R-Philadelphia, right, welcomes Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves to the chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Friday, April 1, 2022. A number of lawmakers greeted the governor as he dropped by to observe the body in session, including Sen. Briggs Hopson, R-Vicksburg, center. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, left, and House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, confer following the ceremonial signing of the teacher pay raise bill, Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Madison Central High School in Madison, Miss. The actual legislation was signed by the governor Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Legislators also will allocate billions of federal dollars. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that he intends to sign a bill that would authorize Mississippi’s largest-ever tax cut.

On March 27, the House and Senate voted by wide margins to pass the bill that would reduce the state income tax over four years, beginning in 2023.