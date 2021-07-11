Mississippi Highway Patrol searching for I-20 shooting suspects

MISSISSIPPI (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday July 11 20201 shortly after 3PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol advised that a white 2007-09 model Toyota Camry with black rims and a black grille was traveling westbound on I-20 near Lake in Newton County when passengers inside the Camry began firing shots into another vehicle.

Per the release, the Camry appeared to be have two passengers, both black males.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation or the Mississippi Highway Patrol at 601-512-0508.