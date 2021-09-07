Mississippi has 120 days to come up with mental health plan

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has 120 days to come up with a proposed long-term plan for how it will work to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations of people with mental illness.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Tuesday ordered the state’s initial plan be submitted to the U.S. Justice Department and an independent monitor, Michael Hogan, for feedback.

The final plan must be completed in 180 days. Hogan is a mental health care veteran with 40 years’ experience.

He previously served as special master amid the ongoing litigation between the Mississippi Department of Health and the federal government. The Justice Department sued the state in 2016.