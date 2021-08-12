Mississippi governor extends his pandemic emergency order

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is extending his state-of-emergency order that gives public health officials and other government leaders some flexibility in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Republican governor made the announcement Thursday, shortly after Mississippi reported its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases.
Reeves says he won’t impose lockdowns or other statewide mandates. Extending the emergency allows hospitals to transfer patients, as needed, to receive care.
The 4,412 new virus cases posted by the Health Department on Thursday breaks a record of 3,488 that was set only two days earlier. The numbers Wednesday also exceeded 3,000.