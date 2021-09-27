Mississippi gov: Still no word on medical marijuana session

EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

  • Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann questions Sam Polles, executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, left, and Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, right, listen as Sam Polles, executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, center, explains his agency's budget needs during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • FILE - In this Monday, June 28, 2021 file photo, State Senator Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, left, asks a question during a hearing of the Mississippi Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee on medical marijuana at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi House and Senate negotiators said Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 that they have agreed on a proposed medical marijuana program. Leaders are expected to ask Republican Gov. Tate Reeves to call the Legislature into session to put the plan into law. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, May 25, 2021 file photo, The Norvell family of Flora, Miss., from right, Seleigh Norvell, Ophelia, Norvell, 2, and Ethan Norvell, listen to speakers protesting the Mississippi Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Mississippi's initiative process and overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November 2020, at a rally in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi House and Senate negotiators said Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 that they have agreed on a proposed medical marijuana program. Leaders are expected to ask Republican Gov. Tate Reeves to call the Legislature into session to put the plan into law.. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is still not saying whether he will call legislators into special session to enact a medical marijuana program and consider other issues that House and Senate leaders are promoting. Reeves spokeswoman Bailey Martin says no announcement was expected from the governor Monday.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn said Friday that they want Reeves to set a special session because negotiators from the two chambers have agreed on a medical marijuana proposal, and they believe they’ve lined up enough votes to pass it. Hosemann and Gunn also want legislators to provide financial help to hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

