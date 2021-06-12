Mississippi deputies in search of hospital escapee

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Darius Erving, who escaped from a local hospital June 11.

Erving is one of the suspects in connection to a deadly robbery that resulted in the killing of an Ocean Springs man, Kyle Craig, after a Facebook Marketplace meet up turned deadly.

According to Sheriff Willie March, Erving was taken to the UMMC hospital after complaining that he was having trouble breathing while in custody. After being transported to the hospital, he escaped.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-834-1511.