Mississippi collects $129M from lottery since July

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has collected more than $129 million from the state lottery during the first 11 months of the budget year.

A news release from the Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the state collected nearly $14.2 million from the games in May.

State law says that the first $80 million collected from the lottery each year goes to roads and bridges. After that, the money goes to education.

Mississippi legislators voted in 2018 to create a lottery, and the first tickets were sold in November 2019.

