JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is installing new meters to try to correct one problem with its water system. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says residents may see Utility Metering Solutions employees in their neighborhoods for the installation.

The new water meters will replace the ones installed under a contract with Siemens Industry Inc. Jackson hired Siemens under a $90 million contract in 2012 for installation of new water meters, a new billing system and infrastructure work. But some customers were billed too little or too much, and some did not receive bills for long periods of time. Some water meters failed.