Mississippi breaks its 1-day COVID hospitalization record

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has set new single-day records of hospitalizations and intensive-care use because of COVID-19 and of new virus cases.

The state Health Department says Thursday that 1,490 people were hospitalized and 388 were in intensive care Wednesday, and 4,412 new cases were confirmed.

The previous hospitalization record was 1,444 on Jan. 4 and intensive care record was 360 on Jan. 12. The previous record of new cases in a single day was 3,488 reported Tuesday.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, UMMC COVID-19 incident commander and dean of the School of Medicine, right, and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, left, speak about the assistance they now have with the arrival of a National Disaster Medical System team of 36 federal medical professionals in staffing a COVID-19 mobile field hospital erected in a parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, speaks about the rising level of unvaccinated people stricken with the Delta variant of COVID-19, during a news conference and walk-thru of a temporary field hospital erected in a parking lot at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The facility is expected to have 50 beds and will be partially staffed by a National Disaster Medical System team of 36 federal medical professionals. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Cmdr. Richard Hess Jr., right, with the National Disaster Medical System, speaks to his team of 36 federal medical professionals that will help staff a COVID-19 mobile field hospital erected in a parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

National Disaster Medical System medical professionals examine a portable defibrillator while familiarizing themselves with a COVID-19 mobile field hospital erected in a parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

National Disaster Medical System medical professionals confer as they familiarize themselves with a COVID-19 mobile field hospital erected in a parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

Dr. Alan Jones, right, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs and COVID-19 clinical response leader at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, answers questions about the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the Medical Center’s response, along with the Medical Center’s COVID-19 incident commander and vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, left, listens as Cmdr. Richard Hess Jr., center, with the National Disaster Medical System, speaks to how he and his team of 36 federal medical professionals will help staff the COVID-19 mobile field hospital erected in a parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Also in attendance are Dr. LouAnn Woodward, UMMC COVID-19 incident commander and dean of the School of Medicine, right.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s extending his pandemic state-of-emergency order another 30 days. But he says there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates.