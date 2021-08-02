Mississippi auditor: Let Medicaid verify income tax info

Republican State Auditor Shad White speaks about some of the successful legal actions his office has undertaken during the past two years at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 29, 2021. The fair, also known as Mississippi’s Giant House Party, is an annual event of agricultural, political, and social entertainment at what might be the country’s largest campground fair. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The state auditor says two Mississippi residents with houses worth more than $1 million have been receiving coverage under the Medicaid program that is designed to help low-income residents.

Auditor Shad White says Monday those are examples of waste that could be curbed and money that could be saved.

He wants Mississippi legislators to let the Division of Medicaid to communicate directly with the state Department of Revenue to verify information that people provide in applying for Medicaid coverage.

Under current state law, the Division of Medicaid must rely on people to report their own income and to supply documents such as tax returns.