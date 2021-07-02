Mississippi 13-year-old dies after suffering severe burns

COLDWATER, Miss. (AP) — A boy has died after he was severely burned in north Mississippi.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance tells local news outlets that the child was burned on Sunday and taken to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital.

He died later after being taken to a burn unit in Little Rock, Arkansas. Family and friends identified the dead boy as 13-year-old Gaines Coker of Tunica.

He was buried Thursday in Tunica. The incident happened while Coker and another boy were playing in a workshop building at a house at Arkabutla Lake near Coldwater.

Lance says it’s unclear how the fire started or if one of the boys set it. No one has been arrested or charged.

