NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the Natchez Parks and Recreation will host a “Messy Masterpiece” painting event from 12 PM to 2 PM at Jack Waite Park. The event will have a fee of $10 per person.

Paint brushes, paint, and canvas will be provided at the event. Participants are asked to register by phone, email, or at the council chambers with Parks and Recreation. Pre-registration is required.

For more information, call 601-443-3066.