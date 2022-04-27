JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi governor and many other elected officials will receive big pay raises during the next four-year term.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves decided this week to allow House Bill 1426 to become law without his signature. He is expected to seek reelection. The new terms begin in January 2024.

The governor’s salary will go from $122,160 to $160,000. The attorney general’s will go from $108,960 to $150,000. Salaries for the auditor and the insurance commissioner will go from $90,000 to $150,000.

Those for the secretary of state, the treasurer and the agriculture commissioner will go from $90,000 to $120,000.