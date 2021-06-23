Man pleads guilty in ICE agent bribe attempt

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Mississippi say a man has pleaded guilty to trying to bribe a deportation officer with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson says in a news release that 34-year-old Jesus Miranda-Alcantar of Mexico entered the plea Tuesday.

Prosecutors said he was in ICE custody for being in the country illegally in September when the bribe attempt occurred.

He offered as much as $8,000 in return for his freedom to a deportation officer who was driving him to a detention center.

The officer refused the offer and reported it. Miranda-Alcantar faces up to 15 years in prison.