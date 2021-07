COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has died after he was riding a scooter on a highway and the scooter was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

WTVA-TV reports the hit-and-run wreck happened early Monday on Highway 373 in Lowndes County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom identified the person who died as 31-year-old Marquis Ramone Dixon of Columbus.

Beckom did not say if troopers know what type of vehicle struck the scooter or who was driving the vehicle.