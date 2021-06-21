Man arrested for arson at home of slain lawmaker’s relative

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, file photo, House Education Committee member Ashley Henley, R-Southaven, asks a question about teacher pay raise legislation presented before the committee, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Henley was found shot to death Sunday, June 13, 2021, in a rural area outside the burned home where her sister-in-law was found dead after Christmas. Henley, 40, was a Republican who served in the state House from January 2016 to January 2020 from a district in DeSoto County. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (AP) — A man has been arrested for arson in a December fire that killed the sister-in-law of a former Mississippi lawmaker.

Kristina Michelle Jones was found dead on Dec. 26. Assistant District Attorney Steven Jubera tells local news outlets that Billy Brooks was arrested Friday on an arson charge.

Former state Rep. Ashley Henley was found shot to death June 13 outside the same mobile home near Water Valley. Brooks, however, was not charged in Jones’s death.

Jubera says prosecutors will make a further statement Monday. WHBQ-TV reports Brooks lived across the street. He was jailed in Yalobusha County.

It’s unclear if Brooks has a lawyer to speak for him or has seen a judge.