JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is pushing to suspend the state’s gasoline tax for six months to give drivers a break as gas prices continue climbing. The state tax is 18.4 cents per gallon, and money goes to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, left, joins other Mississippi House leaders in saying they have signed off on a plan to increase some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation by an average of $4,850, during an afternoon news briefing at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, March 10, 2022. The plan now goes to the Senate for consideration. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann tells reporters Monday, March 14, 2022, that he and other state Senate leaders propose a six-month suspension of the state’s gasoline tax to give drivers a break amid rising gas prices, during a news conference at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. The tax is 18.4 cents per gallon, and money from it goes to the state Department of Transportation. The proposal would have to be approved by the House, the Senate and Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

FILE – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during his State of the State speech on Jan. 25, 2022, at the state Capitol that he supports a proposal to phase out the state income tax. House Speaker Philip Gunn, right, and the governor’s wife, Elee Reeves, listen to the speech. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Republican Hosemann said Monday that the state could use money from a capital expense fund to give $215 million to the department to make up for the temporary loss of gas tax revenue. Gov. Tate Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn are pushing to phase out Mississippi’s income tax. Mississippi has had robust tax collections that past several months.