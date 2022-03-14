JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is pushing to suspend the state’s gasoline tax for six months to give drivers a break as gas prices continue climbing. The state tax is 18.4 cents per gallon, and money goes to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
Republican Hosemann said Monday that the state could use money from a capital expense fund to give $215 million to the department to make up for the temporary loss of gas tax revenue. Gov. Tate Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn are pushing to phase out Mississippi’s income tax. Mississippi has had robust tax collections that past several months.