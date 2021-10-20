Lawsuits: Mississippi capital city’s water harms children

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two new lawsuits claim hundreds of children have been exposed to dangerous lead levels through the drinking water in Mississippi’s capital city. Jackson has been facing water system problems for years. One lawsuit represents one child, and the other seeks to be a class action.
The suits were filed Tuesday in federal court in Jackson. A city spokesman, Justin Vicory, says Wednesday that attorneys are reviewing the lawsuits and will respond later. Jackson has been under a safe drinking water consent order with the EPA since July 1. It sets a schedule for work on water treatment facilities and delivery systems.