Lawmakers working to complete medical marijuana bill draft

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during a Tuesday, June 29, 2021 news conference in Jackson, that lawmakers are working on a proposal to bring a medical marijuana program to the state, and plan to have a draft of the legislation ready later this summer. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says lawmakers working on a proposal to bring a medical marijuana program to Mississippi plan to have a draft of the legislation ready later this summer.

The state Supreme Court ruled in May that a voter-approved medical marijuana initiative is void because Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated.

Initiative 65 would have required marijuana be available to people with “debilitating” medical conditions.

Reeves said he’s had several conversations with Republican Sen. Kevin Blackwell, a lawmaker working to draft the proposed legislation.

He says legislators expect to have a draft bill ready within the next several weeks.