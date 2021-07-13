Judge nears decision on future of state mental health system

James Shelson, lead attorney representing the state, carries documents as he and his colleagues exit the federal courthouse in Jackson, following a hearing on updates about the status of the lawsuit over mental health services in Mississippi, Monday, July 12, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department claims the state has failed to provide adequate services in the community for adults with mental illness. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves is expected to rule on a remedial plan for the Mississippi State Department of Mental Health in the near future.

He recently heard from his appointed special master Michael Hogan, who said he feels the state has made progress at providing community-based programs for people with mental illness.

Hogan also repeatedly expressed concerns about a lack of accountability on the overall effectiveness of the community mental health system.

He said there are few metrics documenting the success of the state’s programs.

The United States Department of Justice successfully sued the state two years ago when Reeves ruled Mississippi was in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.